



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers offseason is already off to a big start, as the team looks to the future without superstars Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell.

LATEST (7:21 p.m. Tuesday, March 12)

NFL.com is reporting that the Steelers and free agent cornerback Steven Nelson agreed to terms on a 3-year deal for $25.5 million, which can be made official on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Nelson (5-foot-11-inches, 194 pounds) played more defensive snaps than any other player on the Chiefs in 2018. He set career highs in total tackles (68), interceptions (4), and had 15 passes defended.

Nelson was originally a third-round pick out of Oregon State in 2015. He will be entering his fifth NFL season. He has started 38 NFL games in his career.

(4:18 p.m. Monday, March 11)

The Steelers lost backup tight end Jesse James to the Detroit Lions, according to the NFL Network.

“The #Lions are giving TE Jesse James a 4-year deal worth $25M, source said. He gets $11M fully guaranteed. Big payday for the former Steeler.”

