PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dick’s Sporting Goods is taking another step in tightening its gun sales.

The retailer will reportedly stop selling hunting equipment, including rifles and ammunition, at 125 stores in 2019.

The list of stores has not been released, but it will likely happen at locations that are not doing well.

Dick’s also says that it is dropping Reebok from stores as it focuses on replacing the brand with a new in-house private label.

Dick’s tightened gun sales in 2018 following the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Last year the company stopped selling firearms to those under 21-years-old.

They also stopped selling all assault style rifles.

The company says it is replacing Reebok with a new in-house private label brand before schools open this fall.

