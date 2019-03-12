BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Leon Ford, the man who was shot and paralyzed by Pittsburgh Police during a traffic stop several years ago, has decided not to run for City Council.

Ford announced Tuesday morning that he’s dropping out of the race for the city’s Ninth District.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ford said other commitments have become too great, and he should make room for someone else who has the time to devote to the position.

Ford was shot by a police officer in 2012 during a traffic stop. The shooting left Ford paralyzed, and he was awarded $5.5 million by the city to settle a civil rights lawsuit.

Rev. Ricky Burgess is currently the city councilman for District 9.

