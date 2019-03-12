BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was life-flighted to a Pittsburgh hospital after being mauled by a dog at the Beaver County Humane Society on Tuesday.

The Beaver County Humane Society confirmed the incident, which occurred shortly after 6 p.m. A man came into the shelter at 394 Brodhead Road in Center Township to re-adopt a seven-year-old Shar-Pei mix he had surrendered in November.

According to a release from the Beaver County Humane Society, staff was told the man had raised the dog since it was a 4-week-old pup, but it attacked him outside of the facility after he was leaving with it. Staff and volunteers say they had no behavior issues or incidents with the dog while it was in their care.

Comments (2)
  1. Izak Birch says:
    March 12, 2019 at 11:04 PM

    Sharpei mix? Mixed with what? Pit Bull?

    Reply
  2. Leslie Allen Taylor says:
    March 12, 2019 at 11:09 PM

    You have to wonder what their relationship was like. No behavior problems while he was in the shelter but as soon as he’s with this guy he freaks? There’s more to this story than we’ll ever know.

    Reply

