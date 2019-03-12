



ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was LifeFlighted to a Pittsburgh hospital after being attacked by a dog at the Beaver County Humane Society on Tuesday.

The Humane Society confirmed the incident, which occurred shortly after 6 p.m., saying in a release that a man came into the shelter at 394 Brodhead Road in Center Township to re-adopt a 7-year-old Shar-Pei mix he had surrendered in November.

According to a release, staff was told the man had raised the dog since it was a 4-week-old puppy, but it attacked him outside of the facility as he was leaving with it.

Staff and volunteers say they had no behavior issues or incidents with the dog while it was in their care.

Officials have not released the man’s condition.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information as it becomes available.