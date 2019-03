PORTERSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A male in his 30s fell 15-30 feet over a hillside at McConnells Mill State Park on Tuesday evening.

The victim was rescued by police from Shenango, Scott and Slippery Rock with ropes and pulleys from a basket.

There is no immediate word on his condition.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information as it becomes available.