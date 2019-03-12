



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A worker was hurt this morning when fire broke out at a building on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

According to emergency officials, the smoky fire broke out along South Commons Street after 7 a.m.

Emergency officials say the worker struck a wire on a control panel on the 12th floor of the building. He suffered an injury, but officials have not updated his condition.

The fire knocked power out to the building, and crews are bringing in fans to ventilate.

Officials are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.