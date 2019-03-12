BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Josh Shapiro, Mariner East 2 Pipeline, Mariner East Pipeline, Pennsylvania Attorney General, Pennsylvania News, Sunoco


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general is opening an investigation into a $2.5 billion natural gas liquids pipeline across southern Pennsylvania that’s been plagued by spills of drilling fluid and improper construction methods.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said on Twitter on Tuesday that his office is taking the investigation into the Mariner East 2 pipeline on a referral from Delaware County’s district attorney.

The pipeline has been operating for just over two months and is owned by Texas-based Energy Transfer.

The company’s pipelines in Pennsylvania include the Mariner East 1, 2 and 2X and have drawn millions in fines and several temporary shutdown orders from state agencies.

Meanwhile, Chester County’s district attorney is demanding documents from the company as part of a criminal investigation. Energy Transfer has said it is confident that it hasn’t violated criminal laws.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s