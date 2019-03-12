



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City of Pittsburgh officials are preparing for this coming Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and celebrations.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich is reminding everyone about the city’s zero tolerance policy for disruptive behavior, and are asking the public to celebrate safely and responsibly.

In a press release, he says: “Please remember there will be zero tolerance for disruptive and illegal behavior. Liquor Control Enforcement agents will be undercover to assure that bars and restaurants don’t serve alcohol to those under 21. Underage drinking, fake ID’s, alcohol poisoning, DUIs, falls from roofs and balconies are some of the illegal and dangerous behavior we’ve seen on St. Patrick’s Day. We want everyone to enjoy the celebrations, but to do so in a safe and responsible manner.”

Pittsburgh Police Zone 2 vehicles will be displaying the special St. Patrick’s Day decals during the festivities.

There are four important components the city is focusing on this year, including road closures, the party in Market Square, DUI patrols and pedestrian safety.

On each of them, the city says:

Road Closures: To accommodate the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, several roads will be closed Downtown starting at 7:30 a.m. along the parade route, which includes Liberty Avenue, Grant Street, the Boulevard of the Allies and Stanwix Street. The parade will form on Liberty Avenue from 11th to 26th streets. Streets will reopen at approximately 1 p.m.

The Irish Society for Education & Charity, Inc., which organizes the parade, will host a family-friendly celebration in Market Square from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Note: Open containers of alcohol will not be permitted. Businesses on the square will serve alcohol as usual, but patrons cannot leave the businesses and/or patios with drinks.

DUI Patrols: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officers will be out targeting anyone who drives under the influence. Plan ahead, take advantage of discounted Lyft, Uber and Z-Trip fares, and never drive while under the influence or get in a vehicle with a driver who is intoxicated. DUI patrols will be actively looking for you if you do.

Pedestrian Safety: Wear light-colored clothing so motorists can see you. Don't wear headphones while walking. Every year when clocks change, vehicle vs. pedestrian crashes increase. Be aware.

Also, in addition to Pittsburgh Police, state police, Allegheny County Police, local university campus police and mounted police will be on patrol during the celebrations.