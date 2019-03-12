



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have decided to keep Ryan Shazier on the roster for 2019 even though he will not play this season.

The team decided to toll his contract, which means he will remain on the roster and will be placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List by September.

“Ryan Shazier’s contract will be tolled into the 2019 NFL season. He will remain on the team’s roster this year and eventually will be placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List.”

Tolling the contract also means Shazier will be payed a salary fair to the years of NFL service while also continuing to accrue seasons towards the league’s player’s pension. His medical insurance plan will also be the same as any active NFL player.

“The Steelers, I’m told, will pay Ryan Shazier his base salary of $473,000 for 2019 (he’s already made ~$18K), and he gets NFL player benefits. Credit to the Rooney family. Great gesture.”

Shazier has not played since December 4th, 2017 after suffering a season-ending back and neck injury against the Cincinnati Bengals.

General Manager Kevin Colbert hinted to retaining Shazier at the NFL Combine a couple of weeks ago.

