



WEST NEWTON (KDKA) — Police have arrested an Elizabeth Township man accused of crashing his pick-up truck into a home where he used to live during a police chase.

According to the Tribune Review, it all started on Sunday night when police tried to arrest 23-year-old Malcolm Long on outstanding warrants at the West Newton Giant Eagle location. He resisted and ran into a wooded area.

Then, on Monday night, the Trib reports an officer spotted Long driving in West Newton and tried to pull him over. Instead, Long reportedly sped up and crossed over into Allegheny County.

The truck eventually ended up crashing into a condemned home on Margaret Street. According to the Trib, it was where Long used to live.

Officers arrested him after finding him hiding nearby.

Long is facing a list of charges, including fleeing, reckless endangerment and other traffic violations. He is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison.

He is expected to be back in court later this month.

