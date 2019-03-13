BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers offseason is already off to a big start, as the team looks to the future without superstars Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell.

LATEST (5:17 p.m. Wednesday, March 13)

The Steelers made the trade of Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders official on Wednesday.

(4:32 p.m. Wednesday, March 13)

The Steelers officially announced that they traded offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert to the Arizona Cardinals for a 6th-round pick in the 2019 draft.

(11:35 a.m. Wednesday, March 13)

The Steelers have re-signed punter Jordan Berry to a two-year contract.

“We have agreed to terms with P Jordan Berry and LB Anthony Chickillo on new two-year deals.”

(12:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 13)

Former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell will sign with the New York Jets.

ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke the news early Wednesday morning.

“Former Steelers’ RB Le’Veon Bell plans to sign with…the New York Jets, a league source tells ESPN.”

“Le’Veon Bell: 4 years, $52.5 million with the Jets, per source.”

(9:28 p.m. Tuesday, March 12)

The Steelers are reportedly bringing back linebacker Anthony Chickillo on a two-year, $8 million deal.

(7:21 p.m. Tuesday, March 12)

NFL.com is reporting that the Steelers and free agent cornerback Steven Nelson agreed to terms on a 3-year deal for $25.5 million, which can be made official on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Nelson (5-foot-11-inches, 194 pounds) played more defensive snaps than any other player on the Chiefs in 2018. He set career highs in total tackles (68), interceptions (4), and had 15 passes defended.

Nelson was originally a third-round pick out of Oregon State in 2015. He will be entering his fifth NFL season. He has started 38 NFL games in his career.

(4:18 p.m. Monday, March 11)

The Steelers lost backup tight end Jesse James to the Detroit Lions, according to the NFL Network.

“The #Lions are giving TE Jesse James a 4-year deal worth $25M, source said. He gets $11M fully guaranteed. Big payday for the former Steeler.”

Stay with KDKA.com as this story will be updated as more signings and transactions are made.

