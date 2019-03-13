



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A regional outage may make dialing 911 for some Verizon customers in Allegheny County difficult.

According to Allegheny County officials, the outage is impacting landline calls to 911.

In a press release, they say, “All incoming and outgoing phone lines associated with 911/administrative systems are functioning properly; however, citizens may be unable to make 911 calls from a Verizon landline phone.”

Those who need to call 911 are urged to use a cell phone instead.

So far, officials say there have been no problems, but there is no timetable yet for when repairs will be complete.

But Allegheny County and Verizon are working to correct the problem.

