



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to reports, former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is headed to the New York Jets.

ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke the news early Wednesday morning.

“Former Steelers’ RB Le’Veon Bell plans to sign with…the New York Jets, a league source tells ESPN.”

Former Steelers’ RB Le’Veon Bell plans to sign with…the New York Jets, a league source tells ESPN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

“Le’Veon Bell: 4 years, $52.5 million with the Jets, per source.”

Le’Veon Bell: 4 years, $52.5 million with the Jets, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

The all-pro running back tweeted just moments later.

“I’m back in the green baby, let’s get it.”

I’m back in the green baby, let’s get it — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 13, 2019

Some experts say the deal was not as valuable as the one Bell passed on from the Steelers in previous offseasons.

“Le’Veon Bell had over $15 million per on the table with the Steelers in July. Walked away from $14.54 million after that. Not great decision-making.”

Le'Veon Bell had over $15 million per on the table with the Steelers in July. Walked away from $14.54 million after that. Not great decision-making. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 13, 2019

“#Steelers offer two years ago would have been better option.”

#Steelers offer two years ago would have been better option https://t.co/WGRuCxMDSj — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) March 13, 2019

“Bell had chance to make $45M over 3 years and $20.5 in 1st 9 months of deals Steelers had on table; I suspect when this Jets contract fine print is in, its basically $26M\2yrs and then he can be easily released as he approaches age 30.”

Bell had chance to make $45M over 3 years and $20.5 in 1st 9 months of deals Steelers had on table; I suspect when this Jets contract fine print is in, its basically $26M2yrs and then he can be easily released as he approaches age 30 — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 13, 2019

In 62 games with Pittsburgh, Bell carried the ball 1,229 times for 5,336 yards and 35 scores. He averaged 4.3 yards per carry with the Steelers as well.

Stay with KDKA.com for updates.