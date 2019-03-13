



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Do you love reading and watching murder mysteries?

Then, you’re going to love an event coming to Pittsburgh this summer.

CluedUpp started in Great Britain, but is now coming to the United States, and it is set to visit Pittsburgh on June 22, 2019.

The game as billed as a “giant, outdoor version of the board game Clue.” It requires a team of two to six people to play detectives and a smartphone with the CluedUpp app.

The game in Pittsburgh will be called “Sneaky Finders,” and take place in the made-up town of Millingham.

Participants are asked to come up with a “fantastically clever team name;” and while optional, 1920s-inspired clothing is encouraged.

CluedUpp says they expect more than 100 teams to take part in the adventure.

The game usually takes around two hours and 20 minutes.

There will also be prizes handed out at the end in various categories like fastest team, best dressed, best team name and photo, best kid detective and best K-9 detective.

For more information including tickets, visit CluedUpp’s website at this link.