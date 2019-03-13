BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making her recipes for Pork Tenderloin with Kentucky Bourbon-Q Sauce and Cappuccino Cheesecake!

Pork Tenderloin with Kentucky Bourbon-Q Sauce

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup Kentucky bourbon (I use Woodford’s Reserve)
  • 1/3 cup water
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1-½ pounds pork tenderloin
  • ¼ cup sorghum molasses
  • ¼ cup ketchup
  • Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
  • Extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

  1. Combine the bourbon, water, vinegar, ginger, jalapeno and garlic in a bowl. Add the pork tenderloin and turn it to coat. Marinate the pork at room temperature for 1 hour, turning every 15 minutes.
  2. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  3. Remove the pork from the marinade and pour the marinade into a small saucepan. Boil it over high heat until it is reduced by one-third. Add the sorghum and ketchup and cook until thickened for about 10 – 12 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Brush the pork with the olive oil and sprinkle it with salt and pepper.
  4. Grill it over medium heat until the outside of the meat is well marked. Transfer the pork to a pan and place it in the oven at 350 degrees until it reaches an internal temperature of 155 degrees about 20 minutes. It should be slightly pink in the middle.
  5. Remove the pork from the oven and allow it to stand at room temperature for 5 minutes. Then slice it against the grain and serve it with the sauce made from the marinade.

Cappuccino Cheesecake

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

Crust:

  • 8 whole graham crackers – crushed
  • 5 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar

Cheesecake:

  • 1/2-cup whipping cream
  • 4 teaspoons instant espresso powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 32 ounces cream cheese – room temperature
  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons all purpose flour
  • 1-cup (6 ounces) chocolate chips
  • Chocolate curls for garnish

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Mix crackers, butter and 1/4-cup sugar in a medium bowl. Press crust into the bottom (not the sides) of a 9-inch diameter spring form pan with 2 3/4-inch sides. Bake crust for 10 minutes.
  3. Cool and maintain the oven temperature.
  4. Combine cream, espresso powder and vanilla in a small bowl, set aside. Using an electric mixer beat cream cheese in large bowl until smooth. Gradually beat in remaining 1 1/4 cups sugar, then eggs – 1 at a time. Beat in flour. Stir espresso mixture until powder dissolves; beat into cream cheese mixture. Stir in chocolate chips. Pour batter over crust.
  5. Bake cake until edges are puffed and beginning to crack and center is just set, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Cool on rack 30 minutes chill cake uncovered until cold, about 6 hours. Cover; keep chilled at least 1 day and up to 2 days.
  6. Cut around cake sides to loosen. Release pan sides. Top with curls.

Serves: 12

