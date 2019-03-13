Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making her recipes for Pork Tenderloin with Kentucky Bourbon-Q Sauce and Cappuccino Cheesecake!
Pork Tenderloin with Kentucky Bourbon-Q Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup Kentucky bourbon (I use Woodford’s Reserve)
- 1/3 cup water
- 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
- 1 jalapeno pepper, chopped
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1-½ pounds pork tenderloin
- ¼ cup sorghum molasses
- ¼ cup ketchup
- Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
- Extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
- Combine the bourbon, water, vinegar, ginger, jalapeno and garlic in a bowl. Add the pork tenderloin and turn it to coat. Marinate the pork at room temperature for 1 hour, turning every 15 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Remove the pork from the marinade and pour the marinade into a small saucepan. Boil it over high heat until it is reduced by one-third. Add the sorghum and ketchup and cook until thickened for about 10 – 12 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Brush the pork with the olive oil and sprinkle it with salt and pepper.
- Grill it over medium heat until the outside of the meat is well marked. Transfer the pork to a pan and place it in the oven at 350 degrees until it reaches an internal temperature of 155 degrees about 20 minutes. It should be slightly pink in the middle.
- Remove the pork from the oven and allow it to stand at room temperature for 5 minutes. Then slice it against the grain and serve it with the sauce made from the marinade.
Cappuccino Cheesecake
Ingredients:
Crust:
- 8 whole graham crackers – crushed
- 5 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
Cheesecake:
- 1/2-cup whipping cream
- 4 teaspoons instant espresso powder
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 32 ounces cream cheese – room temperature
- 4 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons all purpose flour
- 1-cup (6 ounces) chocolate chips
- Chocolate curls for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Mix crackers, butter and 1/4-cup sugar in a medium bowl. Press crust into the bottom (not the sides) of a 9-inch diameter spring form pan with 2 3/4-inch sides. Bake crust for 10 minutes.
- Cool and maintain the oven temperature.
- Combine cream, espresso powder and vanilla in a small bowl, set aside. Using an electric mixer beat cream cheese in large bowl until smooth. Gradually beat in remaining 1 1/4 cups sugar, then eggs – 1 at a time. Beat in flour. Stir espresso mixture until powder dissolves; beat into cream cheese mixture. Stir in chocolate chips. Pour batter over crust.
- Bake cake until edges are puffed and beginning to crack and center is just set, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Cool on rack 30 minutes chill cake uncovered until cold, about 6 hours. Cover; keep chilled at least 1 day and up to 2 days.
- Cut around cake sides to loosen. Release pan sides. Top with curls.
Serves: 12