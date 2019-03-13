BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Earl Thomas, Mark Ingram, NFL Free Agency, NFL Offseason, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers


BALTIMORE (KDKA) — The Baltimore Ravens have made a couple of splashes as free agency begins.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news Wednesday afternoon.

“Former Seahawks’ S Earl Thomas intends to sign a four-year, $55 million deal that includes $32 million fully guaranteed at signing with the Baltimore Ravens, league source tells ESPN. Deal includes $22 million in first nine months.”

Then just minutes later, the Ravens added a staring running back into the mix as well.

“Source: The #Ravens have now locked RB Mark Ingram on a 3-year deal worth $15M. @MikeSilver said it was coming yesterday. Just got done.”

The Ingram deal is three years worth $15 million.

