BALTIMORE (KDKA) — The Baltimore Ravens have made a couple of splashes as free agency begins.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news Wednesday afternoon.
“Former Seahawks’ S Earl Thomas intends to sign a four-year, $55 million deal that includes $32 million fully guaranteed at signing with the Baltimore Ravens, league source tells ESPN. Deal includes $22 million in first nine months.”
Then just minutes later, the Ravens added a staring running back into the mix as well.
“Source: The #Ravens have now locked RB Mark Ingram on a 3-year deal worth $15M. @MikeSilver said it was coming yesterday. Just got done.”
The Ingram deal is three years worth $15 million.