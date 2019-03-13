BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) — A local school district fired its security firm over a controversial post on social media.

The post made reference to a mass shooting.

You don’t hear about many security problems at the Highlands School District in Natrona Heights. Nonetheless, they like many school districts, are hiring security firms to keep the schools safe.

Photo Credit: KDKA

Highlands just hired the Olympia Security Group out of Houston, Pa., but just as quickly fired the company.

The post was a James Bond meme that said, “Be polite, be courteous, show professionalism, and have a plan to kill everyone in the room.”

Marcus Staley, the CEO of Olympia Security said, “We do a tremendously good job. I post very good articles on Facebook, but every now and then we throw in something that may be more than humorous.”

Photo Credit: KDKA

Highlands wasn’t amused, so school board members decided to rescind the contract that they just approved days ago. They say those Facebook comments are just too inappropriate.

