



HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — A second day of jury selection is getting underway in the case of a white former Pennsylvania police officer accused of criminal homicide for the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager last summer.

Lawyers and prosecutors need to pick three more jurors and four alternates Wednesday to hear the allegations against former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld.

Rosfeld is charged in the June 2018 death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II after Rosfeld stopped a vehicle Rose was in as part of a shooting investigation.

So far the jury consists of six women and three men, including two black women and one black man.

“Race is a big factor in this case,” said Dauphin County Attorney William Costopoulos earlier this week. “You have a white young police officer, you have an unarmed African-American 17-year-old boy that was killed. So race is a big factor.”

Judge Alexander Bicket, from Allegheny County, who is overseeing the jury selection, says he is planning to revisit the decision on one of the jurors that has been seated. The defense attorneys have reportedly objected to one of the black women who has been seated.

The judge says he sided with the prosecution who said the defense ruled the woman out because of her race.

Jurors are being picked in Harrisburg because of pretrial publicity, but the trial will begin next week in Pittsburgh. Once all are selected, the jurors will be transported to Allegheny County for the trial.

The shooting set off a series of protests that went on for weeks, and city and county officials are preparing for possible demonstrations during the trial. However, Rose’s mother, Michelle Kenney, said on Tuesday that she does not want anyone to protest during the trial. Instead, she wants the focus to be on her son.

