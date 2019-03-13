Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In celebration of women’s history month, 25 local women were recognized at the women of achievement awards in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
KDKA’s heather Abraham was among those honored for their efforts and accomplishments within their professional fields and communities.
All proceeds from the awards ceremony will benefit cribs for kids.