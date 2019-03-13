BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Heather Abraham, Local TV, Women's History Month


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In celebration of women’s history month, 25 local women were recognized at the women of achievement awards in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Photo Credit: KDKA

KDKA’s heather Abraham was among those honored for their efforts and accomplishments within their professional fields and communities.

All proceeds from the awards ceremony will benefit cribs for kids.

