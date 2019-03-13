BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
By Kristine Sorensen
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several new high schools are in the works to open in the next few years, and many of them focus on new ways of teaching.

The current model for high school looks pretty similar to the way it did 100 years ago.

Students going to seven separate periods a day, taking Geometry in ninth grade, then Algebra Two in 10th, and so on.

Photo Credit: KDKA

But so much in our world has changed, especially in how we work, and some educators are trying new ways to teach high school to better meet the skills kids will need when they graduate.

Kristine Sorensen

