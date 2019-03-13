



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Milder temperatures move in today along with some cloud cover.

Temperatures will reach the mid- to upper-50s by late afternoon with a milder night on tap, as well as lows only dropping to the lower- to mid-40s.

We remain dry over the next 24 hours with a few rain showers arriving mid- to late-morning Thursday, along with another bump in temperatures to the mid- to upper-70s.

A cold front Thursday night brings a round of rain and an influx of cooler air. We’ll drop back into the 50s Friday and down into the upper 30s to lower 40s over the weekend.

