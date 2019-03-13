



GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Police in Greensburg shot and killed a woman who allegedly raised a gun at them after an earlier report of shots fired on Wednesday afternoon.

Greensburg Police responded to reports of shots fired at the intersection of Grant and Harvey streets about 4:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they apparently summoned a woman out of a house because that is where they believed the alleged first shooter had come out of.

When the female suspect came out of the house, officers apparently told her to drop a handgun she was holding. They then shot her with a bean-bag shotgun, stunning her before she lifted the pistol she was allegedly holding.

At that point police opened fire on the woman, hitting her multiple times. The woman was then transported to the scene to the hospital, where she later died.

“Our department initially did use a less lethal shotgun beanbag on the subject in order to get her to drop the weapon or in order to get her to stop what she was doing,” said Captain Robert Stafford of the Greensburg Police. “She as struck with the beanbag, which caused her to stop for a couple seconds. As soon as she regained her composure she came up with the weapon toward the officers who were standing, obviously, in the street.”

The initial reports of shots fired came in when someone allegedly fired on a car at Grant and Harvey. Bullets actually traveled across the street to the Red Cross PA Cyber building, shattering its front door. No one was hurt, but that is what initially brought police to the scene.

Two nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

