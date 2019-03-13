BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (CBS) — President Donald Trump says the United States will be grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes following the recent crash in Ethiopia that killed all 157 passengers on board.

All Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 planes will be grounded upon landing at their destination, CBS News’ Kris Van Cleave reports.

That means the planes will also be grounded at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The president made the announcement during a White House meeting on drugs at the southern border. The order to ground the planes comes as other nations grounded the aircraft type, and under increasing pressure for the U.S. to follow suit.

