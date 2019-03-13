



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the Spring season draws near, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC are ready to kickoff another successful year.

This year, the team is celebrating its 20th year of existence. It all starts with the home-opener game at Highmark Stadium on April 13th. Before that, you can catch the season opener Saturday, March 16th on the road against Tampa. Watch the game on Pittsburgh’s CW at 7:30 p.m.

The team unveiled its 2019 uniforms, featuring a brand-new white jersey and a special patch to pay homage to the 20th anniversary season.

The hounds started off the season with the induction of members into the team’s inaugural Hall of Fame class last weekend.

“We’re embedded in the community now,” Riverhouds head coach Bob Lilley said. “Many of the Hall of Fame inductees still call Pittsburgh home. I know all the people and I am excited to see them get recognized for what they have done for the league and the Riverhounds.”

Highmark Stadium has some new additions this year, including a new turf surface.

“We think the quality of the game and the opportunity for the fans to see a cleaner game…the ball won’t be bouncing around so much, we can get it under control and hopefully score a bunch of goals here on our new field,” Lilley said.