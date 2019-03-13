BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — State police in Greensburg say a missing man from Westmoreland County may be endangered.

According to state police, 65-year-old Gary Cox was last seen on Tuesday, March 12 at the Antiochian Village Conference Center and Campground in Fairfield Township.

(Source: @PAStatePolice/Twitter)

He is 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has gray hair.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket with a blue shirt and blue pants.

Anyone who has seen Cox is urged to call 911.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

