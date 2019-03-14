BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
By Brenda Waters
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — One person was injured in a crash involving an Aliquippa Police cruiser early Thursday morning in Beaver County.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. in Aliquippa, at the corner of Kennedy Boulevard and Grand Avenue.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

There was visible damage to the rear, driver’s side door of the police cruiser. It was eventually towed away.

One person was taken to a hospital.

We don’t know if the patient was from the police cruiser or the another vehicle that may have been involved.

However, state police did confirm to KDKA’s Brenda Waters that there was an accident involving a police officer and they are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

