



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have issued an arrest warrant in connection to two armed robberies that happened early Monday morning.

The first robbery happened around 3:15 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on James Street in Turtle Creek. The second happened around 4:40 a.m. at the BP gas station on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills.

Two male suspects stole about $600 from the 7-Eleven and about $300 from the BP gas station.

One suspect in both robberies was armed and wearing a mask. The second suspect was not wearing a mask.

Police looked at surveillance footage from the 7-Eleven and through their investigation, they identified the unmasked suspect as 17-year-old Chad Robinson.

An arrest warrant was issued for Robinson on Thursday. Robinson is being charged as an adult with two counts of robbery, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of conspiracy.

Robinson is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall with a slender build.

Police say he has ties to the Wilkinsburg, Homewood and Turtle Creek areas.

Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477. Anyone who sees Robinson should call 911.