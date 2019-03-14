BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — The Bethel Park School District says a student brought a knife to school Thursday.

In a letter to parents, guardians and staff, Bethel Park High School Principal Zeb Jansante said the knife was confiscated from a high school student.

The knife was discovered when it fell out of the student’s pocket during class.

The student was removed from the classroom after the knife was confiscated. Jansante says the student did not threaten anyone with the knife.

Jansante says possession of these types of items is in direct violation of the Code of Student Conduct and the student will be subject to disciplinary action.

