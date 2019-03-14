



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Butterball is recalling almost 80,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products due to possible salmonella contamination.

The prepacked raw ground turkey was produced on July 7, 2018.

The following products are being recalled:

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL Everyday Fresh Ground Turkey With Natural Flavoring (85% Lean/15% Fat)”

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL Everyday Fresh Ground Turkey With Natural Flavoring (93% Lean/7% Fat)”

16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL Everyday Fresh Ground Turkey With Natural Flavoring (85% Lean/15% Fat)”

16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL Everyday Fresh Ground Turkey With Natural Flavoring (93% Lean/7% Fat)”

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “Kroger Ground Turkey Fresh 85% Lean — 15% Fat”

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “Food Lion 15% Fat Ground Turkey With Natural Flavorings”

Click here to view the labels of the recalled products.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service and several other organizations have been investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Schwarzengrund illnesses involving five case patients from two states.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services collected three intact Butterball brand ground turkey samples from a home where four of the five case patients live. The FSIS says the case patients and ground turkey Salmonella Schwarzengrund isolates are closely related, genetically.

Anyone who purchased the recalled products is urged to throw them away or return them.

Click here for more information, including UPC codes of the recalled products.