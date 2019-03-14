



CARRICK (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found inside a home in Carrick Thursday morning.

Investigators canvassed the home on Spokane Avenue for much of the morning, looking for any clues that would determine what happened to the man found dead inside.

“Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officers did respond to report of unresponsive male in 2300 block of Spokane Avenue around 9:30 a.m.,” said Pittsburgh Bureau of Police spokesperson Chris Togneri.

Homicide detectives were called out, which is typical protocol during a death investigation. Officers on scene said they were contacted when the man stopped showing up for work.

“Fire had to force entry into the home and found an unresponsive male in the home. EMS responded as well and pronounced the male dead on scene,” said Togneri.

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said seeing this police presence was very concerning.

“This is a very quiet, old neighborhood. Pretty much everyone around here owns their houses. A couple years ago, they started to renovate to Section 8 housing. We’ve never had any trouble in this neighborhood until that happened,” said the neighbor.

Investigators said the medical examiner will have to identify the man and release the official cause of death.

As far as whether or not this death is suspicious, police won’t know until the autopsy is complete.