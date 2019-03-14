



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh is searching for lifeguards to work at city pools this summer.

Citiparks Aquatics is looking for applicants who are at least 16 years old.

The city offers lifeguard certifications.

Lifeguard training classes begin Saturday at the Oliver Bath House in the South Side.

Classes will be held every Saturday through April 27 and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 2 through June 4.

For more information or to register for classes, call the Aquatics Office at (412) 323-7928 or email them at aquatics@pittsburghpa.gov.