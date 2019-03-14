



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Legendary Western Pennsylvanian Athlete Dick Groat has called his final game for the University of Pittsburgh.

The 88-year-old has been the color commentator for the Panther Basketball radio broadcasts for 40 seasons.

Groat claims that the decision was made a couple of weeks ago at a meeting with the Pitt Athletic Department, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Panther Insider Craig Meyer.

“Dick Groat says goodbye #H2P”

Groat called the decision to let him go “a shock” and he said that getting the news he would be let go “hurt.”

The Post-Gazette says the duo of Groat and play-by-play broadcaster Bill Hillgrove are the longest tenured radio pairing in Division I basketball. Hillgrove is in his 50th season with the school and will be back next year.

Groat was both a professional baseball and basketball player. He attended Swissvale High School and Duke University. He was a first-team All American with the Blue Devils basketball program and he has his jersey retired at the school.

Pitt radio color analyst Dick Groat being honored at halftime at Duke, receiving a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/n5UeeAKUps — Craig Meyer (@CraigMeyerPG) January 20, 2018

Groat played for the Pittsburgh Pirates on the 1960 World Series team, one of the two he would win with the organization. He was the league MVP that year. Groat also earned eight MLB All-Star honors.