PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a reported stabbing that happened in Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday.
It happened around 4:20 p.m. at 9th Street and Penn Avenue near a parking lot.
#BREAKING: Police are measuring this knife. The officer just pulled it out of this mulch near the bush @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Bl4dmAW9Tr
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 14, 2019
A witness told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that a couple was sitting on the sidewalk when a man walked by.
The passerby allegedly began fighting with the man who was sitting on the sidewalk. During the fight, the passerby allegedly pulled out a knife and started stabbing the other man.
A man in handcuffs was seen being taken from an ambulance to a police van.
#NEW: Officers just took a man wearing handcuffs and walked him from the ambulance to the police van @KDKA pic.twitter.com/tqXvAC4hKW
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 14, 2019
Further details have not yet been released.
Part of Penn Avenue has been blocked off while police are on the scene.
