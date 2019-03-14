



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a reported stabbing that happened in Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. at 9th Street and Penn Avenue near a parking lot.

#BREAKING: Police are measuring this knife. The officer just pulled it out of this mulch near the bush @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Bl4dmAW9Tr — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 14, 2019

A witness told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that a couple was sitting on the sidewalk when a man walked by.

The passerby allegedly began fighting with the man who was sitting on the sidewalk. During the fight, the passerby allegedly pulled out a knife and started stabbing the other man.

A man in handcuffs was seen being taken from an ambulance to a police van.

#NEW: Officers just took a man wearing handcuffs and walked him from the ambulance to the police van @KDKA pic.twitter.com/tqXvAC4hKW — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 14, 2019

Further details have not yet been released.

Part of Penn Avenue has been blocked off while police are on the scene.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details