BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Downtown Pittsburgh, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Pittsburgh News, Stabbing


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a reported stabbing that happened in Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. at 9th Street and Penn Avenue near a parking lot.

A witness told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that a couple was sitting on the sidewalk when a man walked by.

The passerby allegedly began fighting with the man who was sitting on the sidewalk. During the fight, the passerby allegedly pulled out a knife and started stabbing the other man.

A man in handcuffs was seen being taken from an ambulance to a police van.

Further details have not yet been released.

Part of Penn Avenue has been blocked off while police are on the scene.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s