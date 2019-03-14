BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Recall, Recalls, Sausages


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pouches of sausages are being recalled due to possible product contamination.

Monogram Meat Snacks is recalling almost 192,000 pounds of heat-treated, shelf-stable ready-to-eat pork sausages.

(Photo Courtesy: Food Safety and Inspection Service)

The company says they are issuing the recall due to product tampering following the production process.

The sausages were produced and packaged for Conagra Brand/Duke’s Meats Corp. on various dates between Jan. 16 and March 7, 2019.

The following products are being recalled:

  • 5-oz. plastic pouches of “Duke’s Hickory Peach BBQ Smoked Shorty Sausages”
  • 5-oz. plastic pouches of “Duke’s Hot & Spicy Smoked Shorty Sausages”
  • 16-oz. plastic pouches of “Duke’s Original Recipe Smoked Shorty Sausages”
  • 5-oz. plastic pouches of “Duke’s Cajun Style Andouille Smoked Shorty Sausages”
  • 5-oz. plastic pouches of “Duke’s Original Recipe Smoked Shorty Sausages”
  • 5-oz. plastic pouches of “Duke’s Hatch Green Chile Smoked Shorty Sausages”
  • 5-oz. plastic pouches of “Duke’s Original Recipe Smoked Shorty Sausages”
  • 5-oz. plastic pouches of “Duke’s Hot & Spicy Smoked Shorty Sausages”

The products were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Click here to view the labels of the recalled products.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service says the problem was discovered on Monday when the establishment confirmed that the product was distributed into U.S. commerce.

There have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions from anyone who ate the recalled products.

Anyone who bought the recalled products should throw them away or return them.

Click here for more information, including UPC codes of the recalled products.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s