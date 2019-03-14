



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pouches of sausages are being recalled due to possible product contamination.

Monogram Meat Snacks is recalling almost 192,000 pounds of heat-treated, shelf-stable ready-to-eat pork sausages.

The company says they are issuing the recall due to product tampering following the production process.

The sausages were produced and packaged for Conagra Brand/Duke’s Meats Corp. on various dates between Jan. 16 and March 7, 2019.

The following products are being recalled:

5-oz. plastic pouches of “Duke’s Hickory Peach BBQ Smoked Shorty Sausages”

5-oz. plastic pouches of “Duke’s Hot & Spicy Smoked Shorty Sausages”

16-oz. plastic pouches of “Duke’s Original Recipe Smoked Shorty Sausages”

5-oz. plastic pouches of “Duke’s Cajun Style Andouille Smoked Shorty Sausages”

5-oz. plastic pouches of “Duke’s Original Recipe Smoked Shorty Sausages”

5-oz. plastic pouches of “Duke’s Hatch Green Chile Smoked Shorty Sausages”

5-oz. plastic pouches of “Duke’s Original Recipe Smoked Shorty Sausages”

5-oz. plastic pouches of “Duke’s Hot & Spicy Smoked Shorty Sausages”

The products were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Click here to view the labels of the recalled products.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service says the problem was discovered on Monday when the establishment confirmed that the product was distributed into U.S. commerce.

There have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions from anyone who ate the recalled products.

Anyone who bought the recalled products should throw them away or return them.

Click here for more information, including UPC codes of the recalled products.