



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s Healthy Ride bike-share program is expanding. They just added a new location in Highland Park this week.

Connect Card users can rent a bike for as little as 15 minutes for free, and a few dollars for longer time periods.

You can ride it to where you need to go, and then return it to one of the many stations around town.

The Healthy Ride program is now in its fourth year.

There are now more than 100 bike sharing stations throughout the city.

For more information and to find a bike-share near you, visit this link: https://healthyridepgh.com/.