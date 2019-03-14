



DETROIT (KDKA) — Former Steelers tight end Jesse James is not mincing words about his departure from the team.

In an introductory press conference in Detroit, James said that he is happy to get away from the drama that is surrounding the Steelers organization.

“James says he’s glad to get away from some of the drama with the Steelers, but wasn’t going to run away with it.”

James signed a four-year $22 million contract with the Lions earlier this week.

“Lions agree to deal with TE Jesse James. (via @MikeGarafolo)”

James also commented on the Antonio Brown trade during the press conference. He said that the trade was necessary.

“Former Steeler and now #Lions TE Jesse James says the Antonio Brown trade “had to happen”

In four seasons with the Steelers, James played in 56 games catching 120 passes for 1,189 yards and scoring 9 touchdowns. James averaged nearly 10 yards per reception.