



LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) – Police are warning residents of a couple harassing dog owners at a Lower Burrell community park.

Lower Burrell Police Chief Tim Weitzel said in that his department was made aware of a middle-aged couple who was harassing dog owners at Officer Derek Kotecki Memorial Park.

“Dog walking is welcome at Lower Burrell City Parks,” said Weitzel. “This couple does not have the right to harass or accost anyone in our parks and an officer will respond if called to an incident where this is occurring.”

Dogs have to be kept on leashes while in the park and owners must clean up after their pets, according to officials.

Weitzel encourages anyone that experiences the couple harassing them or observes the couple harassing anyone else to call 911.