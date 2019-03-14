



NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say a man was kidnapped and stabbed in Lawrence County on Thursday.

It happened near Wilmington Road and West Kenneth Avenue in Neshannock Township.

Neshannock Police say a 20-year-old white man was walking on Kenneth Avenue when he became involved in an altercation with a Hispanic male suspect in a maroon vehicle.

The victim was allegedly dragged into the vehicle and the driver continued north on Wilmington Road.

According to police, the victim was stabbed multiple times by the Hispanic male suspect while he was in the vehicle.

When the driver pulled over near Wilmington Road and Hazelcroft Avenue, the victim jumped out of the vehicle and ran towards several workers in the area.

Police and an ambulance were called to the scene.

The victim was transported to UPMC Jameson for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

