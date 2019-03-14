Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has made his deal with the New York Jets official on Thursday.
The Jets posted a video of Bell flipping through a packet of papers Thursday evening.
“Big things coming.” – @LeVeonBell pic.twitter.com/sapEu4fooG
— New York Jets (@nyjets) March 14, 2019
“This is amazing, it still feels surreal right now. I’m still trying to keep my emotions intact,” said Bell in the Twitter video.
Reports of Bell joining the Jets surfaced early Wednesday morning when ESPN’s Adam Schetfer announced the news on Twitter.
Bell reportedly signed a 4-year contract with the New York Jets worth $52.5 million.