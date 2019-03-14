BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Bus Crash, Local TV, North Versailles, North Versailles News, Pittsburgh News, Port Authority


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — A crash involving a Port Authority bus in North Versailles on Thursday morning left as many as three people injured.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 7:45 a.m. at Lincoln Highway and Warren Drive.

First responders rushed to the scene, and the bus was later taken away.

Officials have not released the conditions of the people who were hurt.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s