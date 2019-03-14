Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — A crash involving a Port Authority bus in North Versailles on Thursday morning left as many as three people injured.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 7:45 a.m. at Lincoln Highway and Warren Drive.
First responders rushed to the scene, and the bus was later taken away.
Officials have not released the conditions of the people who were hurt.
