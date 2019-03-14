



NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — A crash involving a Port Authority bus in North Versailles on Thursday morning left as many as three people injured.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 7:45 a.m. at Lincoln Highway and Warren Drive.

North Versailles: 2-vehicle crash involving transit bus w/injuries – Lincoln Highway at Warren Drive. Responders are at the scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 14, 2019

First responders rushed to the scene, and the bus was later taken away.

This is a photo from our @KDKA crew on scene of this accident involving a @PGHtransit bus in North Versailles on Lincoln Hwy at Warren Dr. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/JDLlbrMh6x — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) March 14, 2019

Officials have not released the conditions of the people who were hurt.

