



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Road work on the Parkway East will result in a single lane closure overnight throughout much of next week.

PennDOT road crews will continue work on I-376 Parkway East between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Squirrel Hill Tunnel on March 18-21.

Officials say that nightly road closures will begin at 9 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. each night.

A single-lane closure will occur in both travel directions while crews conduct drainage repairs, strip seal installation and guide rail work.

Drivers are asked to use caution while driving through construction zones.

