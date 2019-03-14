



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to reports, the Pitt Panther Basketball program has landed a recruit that could make an immediate impact next season.

Brooklyn New York Native Justin Champagnie has verbally committed to the Panthers, according to Rivals.

Champagnie stands at 6’6″ and could be out on the court at the Petersen Events Center as a freshman. He has a twin brother, three-star recruit and current Bishop Loughlin junior Julian Champagnie. He could also be on the way to Pittsburgh, as the Panthers are trying to land the pair.

“This is a BIG “get” for #Panthers #ZooEra”

The forward is the third recruit in Pitt’s 2019 class.