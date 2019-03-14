



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Blood centers in Pittsburgh are asking for donations to help offset closures from centers around the country that have been affected by severe weather.

Vitalant, the nations second largest community blood service provider, is asking the Pittsburgh community to come out and donate blood after a severe winter weather closed several donation centers around the country.

“We’re strongly urging our donors here in western Pennsylvania to give blood now in support of those areas severely impacted by this storm and to rebuild the blood supply,” said Charles Wilcox, Vitalant Northeast Division President. “The severity of this issue has the potential to negatively impact patient care. It’s imperative that every person who feels healthy and is eligible gives blood now.”

Officials say that Wednesday’s historic bomb cyclone stretched as far north as Colorado and as far south as New Mexico and Texas, bringing hurricane-force winds and blizzard conditions that forced donation centers to close and administrators to cancel blood drives.

Vitalant says that the storm resulted in the loss of approximately 1,000 blood donations in Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota.

Other blood centers were unable to transport samples to laboratories for testing due to high winds and canceled flights, delaying the release of blood to hospitals for life-saving use.

We may be enjoying springlike weather here, but other parts of the country were hit with hurricane-force winds and blizzard conditions yesterday, which severely affected blood collections. Your donation now helps ensure an adequate supply for everyone: https://t.co/FRuEzb9ZBs. pic.twitter.com/WuotnUsi9t — Vitalant – Pittsburgh (@VitalantPA) March 14, 2019

Officials say that there is a critical need for all blood types.

In Pittsburgh, Vitalant says they need to collect 600 donations of all types of blood, every single day to replenish supplies and meet the needs of patients in the area.

Anyone over the age of 16 who ways at least 110 pounds and is in good health can donate blood, according to Vitalant.

To learn more about where you can donate blood today, visit the Vitalant website.