PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tickets are now on sale for the “Mushroom Rally” in Pittsburgh.
The life-sized Super Mario Kart experience is coming to town on Sept. 28, Sept. 29 and Oct. 5.
Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Mario Kart character for the customized, Mario-themed race.
Tickets for the event are limited to 600.
