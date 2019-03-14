



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A big gift from Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey is providing the Pittsburgh Police Mounted Unit with their latest horse.

According to the Tribune Review, Pittsburgh City Council has approved $7,500 of a $23,370 from Pouncey to add a new horse to the police unit.

The new horse, named Nimbus, will be the unit’s largest yet and their first gray one, Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Ed Trapp tells the Trib. Nimbus stands at 17.3 hands high and weighs nearly a ton.

He is a 7-year-old Percheron.

Nimbus is the seventh horse to join the city’s Mounted Patrol.

At least five of the city’s Mounted Patrol horses will be out this weekend, patrolling during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.