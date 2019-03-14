



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We may have gotten off to a slow start warming up, but on Thursday afternoon, Pittsburgh reached 70 degrees.

High temperatures in the 70s were expected for today, but the warm air won’t be here for very long, so hopefully you can get outside and enjoy it.

In fact, you may want to buckle up for a wild weather ride over the next two days with highs today in the 70s and light snow possible by Saturday morning.

In between, expect strong wind speeds with wind gusts possibly over 45 mph. Model data shows wind gust peaking tonight as a cold front slides through. Wind gust will still be peaking over 30 mph Friday through the day so while we may not have an advisory, wind speeds will still be up.

While there is a smaller chance and a greater bit of uncertainty, severe weather also cannot be ruled out. While instability will not be great, strong wind shear due to a powerful upper low will bring a chance for wind damage and maybe even an isolated tornado. Tornado activity is a longshot, but cannot be completely ruled out.

After seeing highs in the 70s today, temperatures will slowly but steadily tick down with afternoon temps in the 50s on Friday and morning temps near freezing on Saturday morning.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Downtown Pittsburgh will be a chilly one. Temperatures for the parade should hover around 32 degrees with some light snow possible.

