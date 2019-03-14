



CLEVELAND (KDKA) — An Ohio teenager was so excited that the Cleveland Browns had traded for Odell Beckham Jr. that he took his jubilation to the streets, unfortunately that ended with neighbors calling the cops.

Shaker Heights Police say neighbors called 911 to report “a male running up and down the street yelling and screaming.”

“I’m calling because there is someone in front of our house, and he’s like yelling and screaming and flailing his arms,” the 911 caller said. “I don’t want to get my kids out of the car, because I don’t know what is going on.”

Officers responded, and found Robert Stewart celebrating the Browns acquisition, so Stewart explained the situation.

“They asked me why I was screaming and I tell them we had Odell and we started celebrating together,” he told WOIO, “That was pretty cool.”

Shaker teen fired up about OBJ, takes to street whooping it up. Someone called 911, Shaker police handled it perfectly had a little fun with the young man and moved on. see the video tonight @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/dGjwcBQ9de — Brian Duffy (@brianduffy19) March 14, 2019

Stewart says he understands why the neighbors called 9-1-1 but he had to let his excitement out.

“I can understand why they called 911, I am not mad at all,” he said.

“After everyone shared their combined excitement, the future General Manager for the Browns quietly returned to his residence to resume his festivities without disturbing the neighbors,: police posted on Facebook.

As football fans are well aware, the Browns have struggled a bit over the past couple of decades.

But there’s renewed hope that they could soon compete for their first NFL Championship since 1964.

