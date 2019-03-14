BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
By Amy Wadas
UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Route 837 in Washington County is back open to traffic after a landslide shut down the road overnight.

The road was completely shut down all night long in Union Township between Elrama and New Eagle.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The slide brought down trees onto power lines, and crews spent all night cleaning up the mess.

PennDOT crews and West Penn Power were called to the scene to help with the repairs and cleanup.

The road finally reopened just before 7:30 a.m.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

