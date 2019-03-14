BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania says he’ll support a resolution passed by the Democratic-controlled House to block President Donald Trump from using emergency powers to fund his long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Toomey says he supports Trump’s efforts to get congressional approval of more money for the border wall and border security, but said Thursday that the emergency declaration undermines the constitutional responsibility of Congress to approve how money is spent.

Enough Republicans have announced they will cross Trump to ensure the measure will pass. Toomey also says Trump’s emergency declaration sets a dangerous precedent for future presidents.

Trump has promised to veto the measure and is sure to be sustained by his House GOP allies.

Pennsylvania’s other U.S. senator, Democrat Bob Casey, supports the resolution.

